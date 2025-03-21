Auckland [New Zealand], March 21 (ANI): A fiery century by Hasan Nawaz and top-class performances from pacers helped Pakistan keep the series alive, beating New Zealand by nine wickets in the third T20I at Auckland on Friday.

Replying to New Zealand's 204 runs, Pakistan achieved the target in 16 overs.

With this win, the five-match series stands at 2-1, with two matches left. Nawaz hit his first T20I ton in 44 balls, fastest by a Pakistan player, overtaking Babar Azam's 49-ball ton against South Africa in 2021.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Kiwis lost their openers Tim Seifert (19 in nine balls, with a four and two sixes) and Finn Allen (0) early to the pair of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi and were reduced to 43/2 in 4.1 overs.

Then, a 55-run stand between Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell (17 in 11 balls, with a four and six) helped the Kiwis stabilise their innings with Chapman collecting boundaries and sixes against pace and spin alike, reaching his half-century in 29 balls, with seven fours and a six. Shadab Khan broke the partnership, removing Mitchell with a fine catch by Haris Rauf. New Zealand was 98/3 in 9.1 overs.

New Zealand brought up their 100 runs in 9.4 overs.

Chapman looted more runs against Abbas Afridi and Salman Agha, hitting them for a four and six each. However, Abbas removed the dangerman James Neesham for just three. New Zealand were 135/4 in 11.5 overs.

A leading edge towards the backward point landed in the hands of Shadab, with Shaheen producing the breakthrough wicket of Chapman for 94 in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes. New Zealand were 141/5 in 12.5 overs.

While wickets kept falling, Michael Bracewell played a useful cameo of 31 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Kiwis reached the 200-run mark in 19 overs.

Kiwis made 204 in 19.5 overs, with Ben Sears (7*) unbeaten.

Rauf (3/29) and Shaheen (2/36) delivered solid spells, while Abrar Ahmed was expensive in his three-over spell of 2/43. Abbas also got two wickets while Shadab got just one.

Pakistan started their chase with Mohammed Haris smashing Kyle Jamieson for two sixes in the first over. Hasan also joined the party a while later, bringing up the 50-run mark in four overs.

A fine catch by Mitch Hay on a Jacob Duffy bouncer removed Haris for 41 in 20 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Pakistan were 74/1 in 5.5 overs.

Hasan reached his maiden fifty in 26 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes, bringing up Pakistan's 100 in 8.1 overs and unleashed two fours and a six against Sears in the 10th over.

Skipper Agha continued to play a fine knock as well, smoking Duffy for two sixes and a four in the 13th over, bringing up Pakistan's 150-run mark in 12.2 overs.

Against Ish Sodhi in the 14th over, Agha smashed a hat-trick of fours, bringing up the century stand in 47 balls.

Salman completed his half-century in 30 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

After two ducks in the first two games, Nawaz hit his first T20I ton with nine fours and seven sixes. He also hit the winning shot, with Pakistan finishing at 207/1 in 16 overs. Agha (51* in 31 balls) remained unbeaten on the other end. (ANI)

