Giants England national football team will be hosting the Albania national football team at the iconic Wembley Stadium for their first Group K game of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026. The England vs Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers group stage match is scheduled to be played on March 22, from 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Hosts England are the obvious favourites of the fixture, being guided by a tactical master like Thomas Tuchel, and being represented by stars like Foden, Jude Bellingham, Rashford, and Harry Kane. Is Jude Bellingham's Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro's Profile Really Registered In Luxury Escort Website? Here's What Photographer Brian Parker Revealed.

England football team last played a match against Ireland on November 17, where the bashed their rivals 5-0. They were too good in the Nations League, League B, Group 2, finishing at the table-top, winning five games and losing just one. The side has looked lethal and will be aiming to win this one with ease, before facing the other teams like Andorra, Latvia, and Serbia. A big question before the England vs Albania FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 group stage match would definitely be about the availability of attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham, who had assisted in three goals, besides performing the role of a CAM efficiently in the last match England played against Ireland.

Will Jude Bellingham Play in England vs Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

Jude Bellingham is a part of the England national football team squad set to play in the England vs Albania FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Match. He is fully fit, and seen training with the rest of the squad. So, it can be assumed that Bellingham will play. England vs Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ENG vs ALB Football Match in IST.

Thomas Tuchel guiding England for the first time as manager would definitely not want to tamper with the starting line-up. He is expected to field Bellingham Play in the England vs Albania FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match as a central attacking midfielder, with responsibilities of a false 9 too, in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).