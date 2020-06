Sports News | NBA's Bucks Lead Fans in Protest in Milwaukee

Milwaukee (US), Jun 8 (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks led thousands of fans on what the team described as a public protest march through downtown Milwaukee in support of social justice.

Bucks officials estimated that 7,500 people participated.

Before the march, Bucks guard Sterling Brown led the crowd in 9 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd.

Brown has a pending lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee, saying that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is black when they used a stun gun on him on Jan. 26, 2018.

“It's great to see everybody out here standing as one, standing for equality, standing for George Floyd and his family and everybody who's been a victim to police brutality,” Brown told the crowd before the march.

Brown was at the front row with many of his Bucks teammates and led the crowd in various chants that included “black lives matter,” “no justice, no peace” and “We will be seen, we will be heard.”

Several of the Bucks players also had participated in a local march against police brutality on Saturday night.

“We're here as one,” Brown told the crowd beforehand.

“We're making something great happen. We're making something positive happen, something that's heard around the world.” (AP)

