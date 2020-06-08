Tim Bresnan Recalls Receiving Death Threats After Denying Sachin Tendulkar Milestone 100th Ton During IND vs ENG 2011 Test

Sachin Tendulkar Walks After Being Dismissed By Tim Bresnan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England fast bowler Tim Bresnan has revealed he received death threats after denying Sachin Tendulkar a century during India vs England 2011 Test series. Tendulkar, just one short of 100th international century, was batting on 91 at the Oval -- where the last Test of the series was played -- when Bresnan caught him on the pads. Umpire Rod Tucker had no second thoughts in raising his finger and off walked Tendulkar, so agonisingly close to perhaps his greatest milestone. As it turned out, Tendulkar had to wait longer than a year to eventually get his landmark hundred. He got it against Bangladesh in 2012. Sachin Tendulkar Skips Wearing Ankle Weights, Urges Netizens to Be Fit (Watch Video).

But at the Oval even as England celebrated the wicket, Indian hearts were broken and that didn't well with some as Bresnan and umpire Tucker both received multiple death threats following the dismissal. Recalling the episode in a talk show with Yorkshire Cricket, Bresnan revealed how Tucker had received death threat letters posted to his address and how dealt with equal abuse on Twitter and other social media sites. Wasim Akram Puts Sachin Tendulkar at 5th Position in List of Top Batsmen, Explains Why.

“We both got death threats, me and this umpire, we got death threats for ages after. I got them on Twitter and he had people writing to him to his home address and stuff, getting proper death threats going, ‘How dare you give him out? It was missing leg,” said the 35-year-old pacer, who last played for England in 2015. “I caught up with him a few months later and he was like, ‘Mate, I’ve had to get a security guard and stuff.’ He had police protection around his gaff in Australia.”

Tendulkar was then going through a lean patch and despite hitting two centuries in South Africa, he failed to perform well in the England Test series. The 91 at the Oval was, in fact, his highest score for that series and it seemed he would eventually achieve the feat before Bresnan dismissed it. “This ball, it was probably missing leg anyway, and umpire Hill (Tucker), Aussie lad, shot him out. He was on 80-odd as well [91], definitely going to get it (his century). We win the series and go to number one in the world," Bresnan recalled that delivery.

TV replays, however, showed that the ball would have hit the tip of the leg stump, which means it was out and even a review wouldn’t have overturned it. India had refused to use the DRS system for that series.