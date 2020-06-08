Yuzvendra Chahal Raring to Bowl With Kuldeep Yadav in Tandem Again, Says ‘We Have Belief in Each Other’s Game’

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credits: IANS)

Spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been the cornerstone of the Indian team in limited-overs cricket and their record is also nothing less than sensational. Famously called as KUL-CHA, the two wrist spinners have the tendency to hunt in tandems and on many, they have rattled opposition’s batting order in the middle orders. In fact, the two talismanic bowlers are also known to share a great bond off the field too. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, however, Kuldeep and Chahal are not able to enjoy each other’s company either inside or outside the ground. Nevertheless, the latter said that he is raring to bowl again with his partner-in-crime. Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Back Rohit Sharma After Hitman Takes a Dig at Indian Leg-Spinner’s Outfit.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chahal opened up about his relationship with Kuldeep and said that they have grown together as players and have belief in each other’s game.

“We’ve known each other for many years as we played junior cricket together. It is good our off-field rapport translates on the ground. We trust each other pretty well and have belief in each other’s game. I would say we have both grown as cricketers and matured. It’s amazing to bowl in tandem as we put pressure on batsmen from both ends. I really look forward to bowling alongside him soon,” Chahal was quoted as per saying.

Talking about taken over the baton from the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin, Chahal said: “I played with Bhajji paaji (Harbhajan Singh) for three years in the Mumbai Indians. He has been a great influence. I have learnt from him how to be aggressive as a spinner and attack the batsman. Ashwin bhai is a consistent bowler. I hope I can follow in their footsteps and serve India for a long period.”

Meanwhile, several Indian players have restarted individual training outdoors following the easements in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. According to many reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to restart team’s training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.