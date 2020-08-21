London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Former South African cricketer Neil McKenzie has resigned from his post of Bangladesh's batting coach, citing family reasons.

McKenzie conveyed his decision to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) through a letter on Thursday.

"Yes, I've resigned, the only reason being time away from the family. With COVID, the schedule, and doing all formats, the time away from my young family would be too much," ESPNcricinfo quoted McKenzie as saying.

"I've loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I've been fortunate to work with," he added.

The 44-year-old had become Bangladesh's white-ball batting consultant in July 2018. Earlier this year, he had backed Tamim Iqbal after the opener's poor run with the bat.

During McKenzie's stint, Bangladesh clinched the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe at home, as well as defeated Ireland in the tri-series in May last year. (ANI)

