MS Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since India’s exit from the 2019 Cricket World cup against New Zealand but looks to be all ready for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates as the governing council has received official permission from the Indian government to host the competition in the Gulf country. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

MS Dhoni will once again lead Chennai Super Kings, who will be in search of the fourth IPL title. In preparation for the upcoming session, CSK held a training camp in Chennai from August 15 onwards, which was attended by several senior players and following the conclusion of the camp, the franchise departed for UAE today (August 21). IPL 2020 Team Update: Shane Watson Reaches Dubai, Team Chennai Super Kings Leave For Mega-Event (See Pics).

Before the three-time winners begin the new season, CSK have shared glimpses of their team giving their all on the training field. ‘The super camp sorely missed the super fans, thanks to COVID. But we managed to end it with a loud whistle!’ the franchise captioned their post.

Watch Video

The super camp sorely missed the super fans, thanks to COVID. But we managed to end it with a loud whistle! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/z8NoMk7h6p — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 21, 2020

And it was MS Dhoni who stole all the limelight as he could be seen smashing sixes left, right and centre. The former Indian captain clearing the ropes was not only a delight for any cricket fan but it also left Suresh Raina in awe. CSK vice-captain celebrated Dhoni’s master-hitting like any other fan by whistling.

Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent side in the competition and will be once again looking to maintain their dominance. After their return from suspension in 2018, MS Dhoni-led side won their third title that year but were defeated in the finals last year. However, they will be adamant on getting over that hurdle and get their hands on yet another trophy.

