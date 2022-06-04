Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 4 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates women's Under-19 side recorded a remarkably quick victory on Saturday when they bowled out Nepal for eight runs in 8.1 overs and chased it down in just 1.1 overs on the second day of ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

It took just seven balls for the United Arab Emirates to knock off their nine-run target and beat Nepal by 10 wickets in a very one-sided Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup qualifier in Malaysia.

United Arab Emirates left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur's maiden five-wicket haul skittled Nepal out for 8 in 8.1 overs before the openers Theertha Satish, who had the highest total in the game (4 off 4 balls) and Lavanya Keny (3 off 4 balls) then sealed a 10-wicket win, finishing the chase at Bangi, Malaysia inside 7 deliveries.

With the win, UAE remains unbeaten in the tournament. The match didn't even last for an hour, with only 9.2 overs needed for its completion.

Chasing the target of just mere 8 runs, UAE openers, captain Theertha Satish and Lavanya Keny scored 8 off the first over from Anu Kadayat before a single off Shristi Jaisi helped them register a mammoth win with as many as 113 balls and ten wickets to spare.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Nepal struggled to score runs against UAE as they were reduced to 2 for 5 as three out of the top five batters failed to get off the mark.

Openers Anjali Bishowkarma and Kiran Kunwar were the first to depart, dismissed by Indhuja Nandakumar and Mahika Gaur respectively. The duo shared eight wickets between them as Alisha Yadav was the last to depart caught off Samaira Dharnidharka.

Mahika Gaur, the player of the match, said she was elated to contribute to her side's huge win, "It felt great. I feel very happy to contribute to the victory and I am sure all of us will take the confidence going into the next match. It's my first five-wicket haul so it's a great feeling."

Nepal had won their first game against Qatar by 79 runs, having put 109 more runs on the scorecard than they did against UAE. The winner of this five-nation tournament will qualify for the main inaugural event in South Africa next year. (ANI)

