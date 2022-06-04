After going down 4-3 to Uruguay in the first match of the FIH Hockey 5s competition, India would be aiming to get their campaign back on track when they face Poland in the second match. The match would be beginning at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India had levelled the score 3-3 at one point in time but were handed a defeat when the Uruguayan skipper scored in the end to help her side win. FIH Hockey 5s 2022: Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Indian Squads, Schedule and All You Need To Know About Inaugural Tournament

The Indians would be happy that they put in a brave show despite not being able to win the game. They would now focus on the Poland game to score their first win of the tournament.

India vs Poland, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Poland, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on June 4, 2022 (Saturday) at 08:00 pm IST.

India vs Poland, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for FIH Hockey 5s 2022 in India. IND vs POL hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports Select Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

India vs Poland, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs POL hockey 5s match with live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live-action of FIH Hockey 5s 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

