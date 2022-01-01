Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Jan 1 (AP) Devon Conway resumed his prolific run-making in test cricket with a half century which guided New Zealand to 147-2 at tea Saturday on the first day of the first cricket test against Bangladesh.

South Africa-born Conway erupted onto the international scene in 2021 as a stand-out in all three formats. He averaged 63 in tests in his first season, 75 in one-day internationals and 50 in Twenty20s.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Flaunts His Trophy Collection from 2021 While Sending Out New Year 2022 Wishes.

But a broken hand suffered at the T20 World Cup in November, put a brief stop to his accumulation of runs and records.

He picked up on Saturday where he left off, overcoming a rusty start to reach 88 by tea when New Zealand was in a strong position after losing the toss.

Also Read | India vs South Africa ODI Series 2022: We Are Grooming KL Rahul for Captaincy, Says Chief Selector Chetan Sharma.

New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham for one in the fourth over as Bangladesh seamers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam found early assistance from a pitch at the Bay Oval which was still moist when it was uncovered.

Hitting good lengths with an upright seam, the bowlers found movement especially away from the right handers and into the left-handed Conway, and run-making was desperately difficult. New Zealand added only one run between the first and eighth overs.

There were moments on anxiety early on. Conway survived a review for lbw before he had scored and teased gully with a catching chance soon after. But as the pitch dried and switched its support from the bowlers to batsmen he settled, then began to flourish. Two fours off Shoriful in the 21st over were a sign of things to come.

He went to lunch on 36 and reached his third half century in four tests from 101 balls with a six from the spin bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz in an over in which he also hit two fours.

Conway had put on 138 for the second wicket with Will Young when Young was run out in the 49th over. With the bowlers struggling to find the means to a breakthrough, New Zealand wasted Young's wicket when he set off for a single to mid-wicket and Conway sent him back. An accurate throw to the keeper saw Young run out for a hard-earned 52.

Never quite comfortable at the crease, Young had played a vital role after Latham's dismissal in denying the bowling side any further success. He was rewarded with a half century from 135 balls just before gifting Bangladesh his wicket.

Conway had been joined at the crease before tea by veteran Ross Taylor, playing his penultimate test, who was 4 not out. The second against Bangladesh in Christchurch will be his last before retirement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)