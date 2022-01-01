Lionel Messi flaunted his trophies while sending out New Year 2022 wishes to his fans. Messi posted a short video of himself which also included his Copa del Rey win and of course his seventh Ballon d'Or win. Messi also posted his moments of exit from Barcelona. He took to social media and was thankful that he had so much in 2021 while many others were strolling due to the coronavirus. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2022 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).