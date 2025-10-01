Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], October 1: Ahead of the series opener against Australia, star New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series after suffering an injury. Ravindra collided with a boundary hoarding during a fielding drill at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday and suffered a facial laceration that required stitches, with the Black Caps calling up experienced all-rounder Jimmy Neesham into their squad as his replacement, as reported by ICC. New Zealand vs Australia 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About NZ vs AUS Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series.

The injury will force Ravindra to spend some time on the sidelines, with the left-hander to sit out the three-match battle against Australia that commences on Wednesday. "We're all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series. He sustained a major laceration to his upper lip and nose area which required specialist and intricate stitching and will take time to heal," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said as quoted by ICC.

"Rachin is obviously an important player for us, but his health and well-being is our top priority, and so the decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks' time," he added.

Walter believes Neesham is more than capable of filling the void for Ravindra, should he win selection during the three-game series. "We're lucky to be able to call on Jimmy, who brings all his experience and all-round capabilities. It's going to be a big night at Bay Oval and I know we're all looking forward to getting the Chappell-Hadlee underway," Walter noted. Ross Taylor Receives Samoa Cricket Team's Jersey, Former New Zealand Cricketer Performs Traditional Dance During Presentation Ceremony (Watch Video).

New Zealand Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)