The New Zealand national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in a three-match NZ vs AUS Chappell-Hadlee T20I series 2025 between October 1 and October 4. The NZ vs AUS Series 2025 will kick off preparations for both teams into full swing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Australia will be travelling to their Trans-Tasman neighbours as all T20 internationals will be played in New Zealand. New Zealand heads into the series after a successful T20I and Test tour of Zimbabwe, while Australia are coming off a 2-1 narrow 20-overs international series victory over South Africa Down Under. NZ vs AUS 2025: Josh Inglis Ruled out of New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series, Alex Carey Named Replacement.

The BlackCaps will be captained by Michael Bracewell, with players like Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears returning to the side, consisting of stars like Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, and Tim Seifert, to name a few. Veterans like Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Adam Milne, and Lockie Ferguson are all sidelined due to injuries.

On the other hand, Australia have picked a strong 14-member squad under Mitchell Marsh's captaincy, which sees the return of Marnus Stoinis. Australia have a well-mixed group, which includes young players like Xavier Bartlett, Mitch Owen, Matt Kuhnemann, along with experienced stars like Travis Head, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa. Mitchell Starc retired while Pat Cummins is still recovering from a back issue; thus, neither is in the squad.

New Zealand vs Australia Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series 2025 Full Schedule

Date Matches Teams Venue Time in IST (Indian Standard Time) October 1 1st T20I New Zealand vs Australia Bay Oval. Mount Maungnaui 11:45 AM IST October 3 2nd T20I New Zealand vs Australia Bay Oval, Mount Maungnaui 11:45 AM IST October 4 3rd T20I New Zealand vs Australia Bay Oval, Mount Maungnaui 11:45 AM IST

New Zealand vs Australia Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series 2025 Venue

The white-ball series between the countries will be hosted at a single venue in New Zealand. All NZ vs AUS Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series 2025 matches between New Zealand and Australia will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with all T20 internationals starting at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

New Zealand vs Australia Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series 2025 Squads

New Zealand T20I Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Australia T20I Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa NZ vs AUS 2025: Captain Mitchell Santner Ruled Out, Kyle Jamieson Returns As New Zealand Name 14-Member Squad for T20I Series Against Australia.

New Zealand vs Australia Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series 2025 Live Streaming

Yes, the New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series 2025 matches will be live-streamed in India. With Sony Sports Network having the digital rights of NZ vs AUS 2025, the live streaming online of the T20Is will be available on the Sony LIV app and website, but will require a subscription to watch live action. The Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series 2025 will also be available for streaming viewing options on the FanCode app and website after purchasing a pass.

New Zealand vs Australia Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series 2025 Live Telecast

Yes, the New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series 2025 will be telecast live in India. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights to BlackCaps cricket matches in New Zealand. The NZ vs AUS T20I 2025 series will be broadcast on Sony TEN TV channels for the Indian audiences.

