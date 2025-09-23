Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor received his Samoa national cricket team jersey on September 23. During a team ceremony, Taylor performed Samoa's traditional cultural dance alongside his new teammate. For those unversed, the New Zealand legend retired from international cricket in 2022. However, Taylor reversed his retirement this year to play for Samoa, the country of his mother's birth. Below is the clip of the ceremony. Ross Taylor Comes Out of Retirement, New Zealand Legend to Play for Samoa in International Cricket in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Ross Taylor Receives Samoa Cricket Team's Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Samoa (@sidelinesamoa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)