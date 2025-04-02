Wellington [New Zealand], April 2 (ANI): New Zealand's quick Jacob Duffy's recent rise in white-ball cricket hit a new peak as he became the number one ranked player in ICC Men's T20I Bowler Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Duffy toppled West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein on the back of his heroics during the Black Caps' recent T20I series at home against Pakistan, where he clinched a series-high 13 wickets at an imposing average of 8.38.

His efforts helped New Zealand register an impressive 4-1 series triumph across the five matches, with the 30-year-old pacer rising four spots and in front of Hosein, Varun Chakaravarthy, Adil Rashid and Wanindu Hasaranga as a result, as per ICC.

It is the first time Duffy has held the number one bowler ranking in any format and the right-armer is the first New Zealander to hold the premier bowling ranking in men's T20I cricket since Ish Sodhi in 2018.

Duffy is not the only New Zealand player rising up the rankings this week, with top-order batter Tim Seifert also reaching a new career-high rating following an excellent series against Pakistan.

Seifert scored 249 runs at an average of 62.25 across the five matches, with a series-best score of 97* in the series finale in Wellington helping the 30-year-old claim the Player of the Series mantle.

Those knocks helped Seifert rise five spots to eighth overall on the updated rankings for T20I batters, with the 30-year-old the leading New Zealand player in this category that is led by Australia's Travis Head.

Seifert's teammate Finn Allen has gained one place to move to 15th on the latest T20I batter rankings, while Jimmy Neesham has improved 14 ranks to 30th on the list for T20I all-rounders following some strong efforts against Pakistan.

There is also some joy for New Zealand players in the updated ODI rankings following the opening match of their 50-over series against Pakistan, with Mark Chapman rising from outside the top 100 to 78th overall on the list for ODI batters after his superb century in Napier.

Teammate Will O'Rourke has improved 15 places to 56th on the list for ODI bowlers after his economical effort from the same match, while Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gained nine spots to jump to 16th after a pair of wickets during the Napier contest.

Kiwis secured a 4-1 series win over Pakistan in the T20I leg of the series and have already captured the ODI series 2-0 with one match to go. (ANI)

