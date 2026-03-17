New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): New Zealand batter Maddy Green's fine knock of 94 in the final match of their ICC Women's Championship series against Zimbabwe has helped her make notable progress in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

The 33-year-old's 73-ball knock in Dunedin contributed to her side's massive 200-run victory that completed a 3-0 series victory while helping her move up five places to 17th position among batters with a career-best 610 rating points, according to a media release by ICC.

Also Read | RCB Sale Update: Pai-KKR and EQT-Premji Invest in Race, Adar Poonawalla Opts Out.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr, who won the Player of the Match award in the final ODI with an all-round effort of 80 and five for 22, also captured the Player of the Series award while advancing from 21st to joint-19th among batters, registering more than 600 rating points in both batting and bowling rankings.

Isabelle Gaze (up three places to 61st) is another New Zealand player to move up the batting rankings, while seam bowlers Rosemary Mair (up seven places to 58th) and Bree Illing (up five places to 79th) have progressed in the bowling rankings.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16: (March 17) Today’s Football Matches and IST Kick-Off Times.

Zimbabwe captain Nomvelo Sibanda has advanced eight places to 49th among bowlers, while fellow seamers Precious Marange (up two places to 93rd) and Adel Zimunu (up five places to 97th) have also gained in the latest weekly update to the women's rankings that considers performances till Monday.

The ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings see captain Amelia Kerr attain a career-best 694 rating points after smashing 78 off 44 deliveries in the opening T20I against South Africa in Mount Maunganui while retaining eighth position in the bowling rankings. Georgia Plimmer's knock of 63 has helped her go from 50th to 41st position, also contributing to New Zealand's 90-run win.

In the T20I bowling rankings, Jess Kerr's figures of two for 13 have helped her move up 11 places to 23rd position, while Sophie Devine's career-best haul of four for 12 has lifted her from 104th to 79th position. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)