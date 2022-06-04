London [UK], June 4 (ANI): New Zealand have set a target of 277 runs for England after being bowled out for 285 in their second innings on the third day of the first Test match at the Lords here.

In the low-scoring match, which saw both sides score below 150 runs in the first innings, New Zealand appeared to have a slight edge having already claimed a wicket in England's second innings.

A team hat-trick in 84th over played a key role in England wrapping up New Zealand's second innings at 285. Stuart Broad came all guns blazing in the over as he removed dangerous-looking Daryl Mitchell caught behind. Mitchell went back to the pavilion after a well-made 108 on a tough pitch.

On the next ball, Colin de Grandhomme was run out by Ollie Pope and the Kiwi all-rounder went back for a golden duck. The Nottingham pacer then castled the off stump of Kyle Jamieson to take his second wicket of the over bringing his team's hat-trick.

NZ had won the toss and decided to bat first. In the first innings, they scored 132 runs with Colin scoring 42 runs of 50 balls and Tim Southee 26 runs in 23 balls.

English bowlers gave NZ batters a tough time as debutant Matty Potts bowled his heart out. He took four wickets in nine overs and gave 13 runs. Star pacer James Anderson also bowled well and scalped four wickets for 66 runs.

In England's first inning, opening pair of Zack Crawley and Alex Lees gave the team a good start. Zack scored 43 runs and Alex 23 in their partnership of 66. After that only Joe Root was able to score in double figures and the rest of the batters got out cheaply.

Kiwi bowlers dismissed the English side for 141 runs with Tim Southee taking four, Trent Bout three and Kyle Jamieson two wickets.

NZ also initially struggled with their batting in the second innings and lost the top order cheaply. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell then developed a brilliant partnership of 195 runs. While Mitchell scored a ton, Blundell missed his three-figure score by just four runs.

For England, Potts and Broad took three wickets each and Anderson scalped two wickets. (ANI)

