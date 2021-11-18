Melbourne [Australia], November 18 (ANI): The Melbourne Renegades on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Nic Maddinson as the club's new Big Bash League (BBL) captain.

In a changing of the guard, Maddinson will assume the role which Aaron Finch has held since BBL|02. Finch, fresh from leading Australia to a first ICC T20 World Cup title, said the decision was based on a busy schedule and an opportunity to refresh things.

"Captaining this side has been an enormous privilege for the last 9 seasons. With a busy schedule leading into this T20 World Cup and a new young family, the time was right for me to hand over the reins from a captaincy perspective," Finch said in an official release..

"One thing I've learnt over the time is you always need that injection of new talent in the leaders. 'Maddo' has captained at First Class and BBL level many times before and I'm very supportive of him getting this opportunity. Out in the field, we'll all be out there to help and support him and ultimately aim for success in BBL|11," he added.

New signing Maddinson said he was excited about the opportunity.

"It's a huge honour and a challenge I'm really looking forward to. It's a great group of players with some young guys mixed in with experienced players," Maddinson said.

"Taking over from someone like 'Finchy' is a huge task but having him around to help out and be that experienced head will be a great plus for me," he added. (ANI)

