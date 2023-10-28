Clermont (France), Oct 28 (AP) Nice moved to the top of the French league after Hicham Boudaoui's goal gave it a 1-0 win away at Clermont.

The Algerian midfielder scored with a tap-in after 73 minutes on Friday to extend the club's unbeaten start to the French league.

It was Nice's fourth 1-0 win in its last five league games. Gaetan Laborde missed a first-half penalty for the visitors that could have given them a bigger margin of victory. Nice leapfrogged south coast rival Monaco to provisionally go two points clear at the top of Ligue 1. Monaco can retake the lead when it plays Lille on Sunday.

Nice's next game is away at Rennes on November 5, while struggling Clermont is away to Strasbourg the same day.

Clermont has just one win in nine games and is in 17th place in the 18-team standings. AP

