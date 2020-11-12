Munich [Germany], November 12 (ANI): Bayern Munich on Thursday announced that Niklas Sule will join the Germany national team after testing negative for coronavirus.

Sule had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. However, the German club has confirmed that the player "produced a negative result" in all the subsequent tests.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Wish Daughter Alana Martina on Third Birthday (See Posts).

"Niklas Sule will join the Germany national team for the Nations League games against Ukraine and Spain. The FC Bayern central defender tested positive for the coronavirus last week," the club said in a statement.

"All subsequent tests have produced a negative result. In consultation with the relevant health authorities, Sule was able to end his quarantine early," it added.

Also Read | Shane Rutherford Joins Karachi Kings for PSL 2020 Qualifiers, Fans Spot Him Wearing Mumbai Indians' Mask & Jacket (See Pic).

Germany will take on Ukraine in the Nations League on November 15 and later it will face Spain on November 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)