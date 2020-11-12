Right after his stint with the Mumbai Indians, Shane Rutherford has flown to Karachi for the Pakistan Super League 2020-21 Qualifiers. As we all know Shane represents Karachi Kings in the PSL and the team took to social media and posted a picture of Shane Rutherford’s arrival. The Caribbean cricketer was spotted wearing Mumbai Indians' mask in the snap. He was also seen wearing the Mumbai Indians' jacket. A few Indian followers were quick enough to spot the fact that Shane had donned the mask of Mumbai Indians. They took to social media and pointed out the same. The fifth season of the PSL was brought to a shuddering halt after the outbreak of the COVID-19. Pakistan Super League 2020 Squad All Teams: Team-Wise Full Players List Participating in PSL Season 5.

The likes of Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be the ones who will battle their wits out against each other from November 14, 2020. The teams will play the match inside the bio-bubble and the matches will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Karachi Kings and tweets by the fans below:

Reactions:

Wearing mumbai Indians jacket and mask — Saurabh Raj (@Saurabh89937071) November 11, 2020

Another one

Mumbai Indians hahaha — Mohammad Ali (@MohammadAli1A) November 11, 2020

From Dubai

Bhai seedha dubai se a raha hai Mumbai Indians ki squad ka part tha — Hak (@Hak55282157) November 11, 2020

Last one

Wearing Mumbai Indians Shirt😂😂😂 — swap_ka_swag (@swapnilsalve143) November 12, 2020

Karachi Kings will play their first game against Multan Sultans on November 14, 2020. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will play on the same day in the Eliminator 1.

