Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wished their daughter Alana Martina on her third birthday. Alana was born on November 12, 2017, and is the youngest child of the Juventus superstar and is his first with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The former Real Madrid is also the father of three other kids, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (10) and twins Eva Maria Dos Santos and Mateo Ronaldo, who both are three years old. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter Alana Martina Says, ‘No Chocolate, Papa Will Get Angry’, Adorable Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media to wish Alana on her birthday as he shared a picture of her with a beautiful caption. ‘Thank you for coming into our lives and filling them with light with your smiles. Happy birthday my princess Alana. Dad loves you!’ the 35-year-old wrote. Georgina Rodriguez Poses With Cristiano Ronaldo in This Super-Romantic Photo, Calls Juventus Star 'My Everything'.

Georgina Rodriguez, while wishing Alana, shared a beautiful picture of her with Cristiano Ronaldo when she was an infant. ‘PURE LOVE This photo moves me ... We love you, our life. Happy 3 years’ the Spanish model captioned her post.

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, the couple a few months back sparked engagement rumours, when the Spanish model shared a couple of photos showing off a £615K ring on her finger.

The couple went on a romantic getaway to Ibiza and after returning, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shared clips of a party with their close family, friends and relatives, which led many to believe that the two were engaged to each other. However, no official confirmation has been made by either of them.

