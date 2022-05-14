New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Indian women boxers Nitu (48kg) and Manisha (57kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the IBA World Championships in Istanbul, after registering contrasting victories here on Saturday.

Nitu, competing for the first time in the event, prevailed 5-0 over Spain's Marta Lopez Del Arbol in the lowest weight category to move to the last-eight stage.

Also Read | Montpellier vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Manisha, on the other hand, eked out a 4-1 win over Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria to advance to the featherweight quarterfinals.

The two-time former Youth World Champion, Nitu displayed her technical prowess as she maintained the upper hand through out the bout.

Also Read | LSG vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 63.

The 21-year-old from Haryana used her long reach to good effect as she landed some powerful punches.

The reigning national champion will take on Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Manisha, the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist, was engaged in a draining and messy bout which had its fair share of clinching, holding and even some tumbling over in the ring.

The 24-year-old will next face tough challenge from Youth World bronze medallist Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg) had entered the quarterfinals on Friday.

On Sunday, six Indian boxers including will be in action in the round-of-16 bouts.

Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and Shiksha (54kg) will next face Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg and Youth Asian bronze medallist Yesugen Oyuntsetseg, respectively, whereas Parveen will take on former Youth Olympic champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA.

Anamika (50kg) will square off against World Championships bronze medallist Kristy Lee Harris of Australia, while Jaismine (60kg) will be up against Australia's Angela Harries.

Meanwhile, 2017 Youth World Champion Ankushita (66kg) will begin her campaign against Poland's Aneta Rygielska.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)