Montpellier takes on PSG in the Ligue 1 2021-22 encounter. It is clash between table-toppers PSG and 13th-placed Montpellier. PSG, hands down, start as favourites and with Lionel Messi expected to be back the side gets stronger. For Montpellier vs PSG live streaming online and live TV telecast details in India, you can scroll down. Lionel Messi Is World’s Highest-Paid Athlete of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo at Third Spot, Check Full List.

Montpellier have lost their last seven Ligue 1 matches against PSG. Interestingly, PSG are winless in their last three games and have won just two in their last five outings. Montpellier, on the other hand, have lost three and drawn two in last five outings.

When is for Montpellier vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Montpellier vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the La Mosson on May 15 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 00:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Montpellier vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. So Sports 18 1/HD will provide the live telecast of the game on TV.

Montpellier vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

