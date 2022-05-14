Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The LSG vs RR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 15, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. LSG vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 63.

LSG and RR both are yet to confirm their place in the play-offs. Lucknow Super Giants with 16 points will have to make sure to at least win one out of their remaining two matches to reach to the play-offs meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals with 14 points will need to win both the matches to avoid any uncertain circumstances that could become hurdle in pursuing their slot in final four. Despite all equations and scenarios, both the teams have the chances to make it to the play-offs and are the favourites in the tournament. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Jos Buttler (RR) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

LSG vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Devdutt Padikkal (RR) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

LSG vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya (LSG) could be our all-rounders.

LSG vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Mohsin Khan (LSG), Avesh Khan (LSG) could form the bowling attack

LSG vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Jos Buttler (RR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Mohsin Khan (LSG), Avesh Khan (LSG).

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

