Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 (ANI): South Africa registered a resounding 408-run victory over India in the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. With this win, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa whitewashed India 2-0, marking the Proteas' first Test series win in India in 25 years.

This is India's second whitewash at home under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Overall, this is the third whitewash for the Asian Giants in the longest format.

India have suffered three home whitewashes in Test cricket. In 2000, South Africa became the first side to whitewash Team India in their den. The Proteas won the Test series 0-2. Last year, New Zealand registered 3-0 win.

Throughout the Test series, Indian batters continued to struggle against a strong South African bowling attack. Indian batters averaged just 15.23 across the two-match Test series against South Africa. This is also the second-lowest average for Team India in any Test series, after their 12.42 average during the New Zealand series at home in 2002/03.

Adding to the woes, the hosts failed to score a single century in both Test matches against South Africa. This is only the third instance after the New Zealand series in 1969/70 and 1995/96 that there were no individual hundreds in the home Test series for India.

For India, all-rounder Washington Sundar was the highest run-getter, making 124 runs at an average of 31.00. Ravindra Jadeja was the second-highest run scorer for India with 105 runs to his name.

The big names like Yashasvi Jaiswal (83), KL Rahul (68) and Rishabh Pant (49) had a dismal outing throughout the South Africa Test series.

After thrashing Team India at home, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa whitewashed the Asian Giants 2-0 in the two-match Test series.

South Africa's Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, whereas Simon Harmer took the Player of the Series award.

This is also South Africa's first Test series win in India since 2000. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was under the leadership of Hansie Cronje, who won the series 2-0. This is also South Africa's second-largest victory margin by runs, after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2018.

Brief Scores: India: 201 and 140 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Ravindra Jadeja 54, Simon Harmer 6/37) against SA: 489 and 260/5d (Tristan Stubbs 94, Senuran Muthuswamy 109, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62). (ANI)

