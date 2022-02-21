Kabul [Afghanistan], February 21 (ANI): Afghanistan former middle-order batter Noor-ul-Haq Malikzai has been appointed as the chief selector of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Noor-ul-Haq Malikzai was serving the ACB on an acting basis for more than three months and was officially handed over the responsibilities on Monday.

Also Read | BFC 2-1 OFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Bengaluru FC Defeat Odisha, Keep Semis Hopes Alive.

"Malikzai has had quite an impressive tenure as the acting chief selector and has shown great spirit during the selection of the teams for the U19 Asia Cup & World Cup as well as for our recent squad selections for the Netherlands and Bangladesh series, I would like to congratulate him and wish him all the very best for the future," CEO of the ACB Naseeb Khan said in a statement.

According to ACB, Malikzai is a former National player who has represented Afghanistan in 2 ODIs and has featured in two editions of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Also Read | India Women vs New Zealand Women 4th ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

"We have a busy 2022 year ahead and as a team, we will be working on to not only address our short-term needs but also achieve our long-term goals. We have enormous talent in the country and it is important that they are provided with proper opportunities," said Malikzai.

Malikzai has also played 18 first-class, 13 List-A, and 8 T20s and has vast experience of playing in domestic cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)