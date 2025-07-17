New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has been appointed as the Interim Chairperson of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Committee on E-Sports, E-Games and technological innovations, the national federation announced on Thursday.

The newly-formed committee is a strategic initiative by the ISSF to explore and integrate emerging digital and technological trends such as virtual and augmented reality formats, e-shooting competitions, and innovations in judging and training technologies.

Deo's appointment to this critical role is a recognition of his visionary leadership, deep commitment to the development of shooting sports, and his proactive approach to embracing technology-driven progress.

"I am deeply honoured to be entrusted by the ISSF with this exciting responsibility. The future of sport lies at the intersection of technology and accessibility," Deo was quoted as saying in a press release.

"As we work towards creating frameworks that bring virtual and e-shooting into the mainstream, I look forward to collaborating with global experts to shape an inclusive and innovation-driven future

The committee's mandate includes "exploring the regulatory and competitive framework for E-shooting and E-gaming formats."

"Evaluating global best practices in technological innovation in shooting sport and recommending pilot projects and digital platforms for broader fan engagement."

