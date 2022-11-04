Adelaide, Nov 4 (PTI) New Zealand scored 185 for six against Ireland in a T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

Skipper Kane Williamson scored 61 off 35 balls for New Zealand.

Left-arm pacer Joshua Little (3/22) scalped a hat-trick for Ireland.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 61; Josh Little 3/22). PTI SSC

