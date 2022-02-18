Christchurch [New Zealand], February 18 (ANI): Henry Nicholls (105) and Tom Blundell (96) starred with the bat as New Zealand dominated South Africa on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at the Hagley Oval on Friday.

At stumps, South Africa's score read 34/3 -- still trailing by 353 runs. Rassie van der Dussen (9*) and Temba Bavuma (22*) are unbeaten at the crease for the visitors.

Trailing by 387 runs, South Africa got off to the worst start possible as the visitors lost opening batter Sarel Erwee (0) on the second ball of the innings. Proteas skipper Dean Elgar (2) then departed on the bowling of Matt Henry and the visitors were left reeling at 2/2.

Southee then removed Aiden Markram (2) and Proteas were reduced to 4/3. In the end, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma ensured that South Africa does not lose more wickets before the close of play on Day 2.

Earlier, resuming Day 2 at 116/3, overnight batters Henry Nicholls and Neil Wagner grinded it out in the middle and the duo added 75 more runs to the total Wagner (49) was finally sent to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada and this reduced the Kiwis to 191/4.

Nicholls (105) managed to go past the three-figure mark and this ensured that the hosts extend their lead to above 200. Tom Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme also chipped in with crucial knocks as New Zealand completely dominated proceedings.

In the end, Blundell along with Matt Henry frustrated the Proteas bowlers, and both batters put on 94 runs for the final wicket. New Zealand was bowled out for 482, with a lead of 387.

Brief Scores: South Africa 95 and 34/3 (Temba Bavuma 22*, Rassie van der Dussen 9*; Tim Southee 2-20); New Zealand 482 all out (Henry Nicholls 105, Tom Blundell 96; Duanne Olivier 3-100). (ANI)

