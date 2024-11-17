Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): The importance of grassroots sports took centre stage as Olympians and experts came together for "From The Ground Up" a panel discussion held alongside the ongoing SFA (Sports for All) Championships in Bengaluru.

Their consensus was clear: encouraging children to play sports, expanding grassroots participation, and embracing the unique lessons sports imparts are vital for individual and national growth.

Srihari Nataraj, who swam in the 2024 Olympics, said he took the water early on: "I started swimming at 2. I was one of the kids who never cried and ran into the water. I enjoyed the time I spent in the pool and started competing in small tournaments at the age of four. I had some success early and this gave me extra joy and passion. As a person, I was competitive and sporting and this made me choose swimming as a profession," he said.

16-year-old Tilottama Sen, who won silver in the Asian Shooting Championship last year, recounted her contrasting entry into sport: "Because of COVID-19, everything was shut down. My dad came up with the idea to try shooting. At that time I did not even know there was a sport called shooting. As I am the youngest professional shooter I do not have a lot of pressure. I do it because I love the process."

The panel featured a stellar lineup, including Paralympic medalist Manisha Ramadass, former Olympian Hakim Habibullah, Sujit Sen (Tilottama's father), Vishal Jaison of Baseline Ventures, Nikhil Kaushal from Ecosystem Ventures, and Amit Malik of the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust. Together, they recounted their journeys and underscored how grassroots initiatives instil resilience, discipline, and teamwork, shaping individuals and fostering athletic excellence.

The Paris Paralympics were a testament to Ramadass's relentless dedication and hard work, from the grassroots to the senior level. Reflecting on her journey, she shared: "Paris was special for me. I did not expect to win a medal. I just wanted to give my best in every point and every match. Unexpectedly, I won. My hard work and dedication paid off. I had a tough draw in Paris, playing against the Chinese and the French on their home turf. It was a difficult journey. From months before, I cancelled my tournaments and trained without skipping a single session."

Having heard the athletes' testimonies, Kaushal provided insight from the other side of the touchline: "Getting private players to come in at the grassroots level is not difficult. Sport is not a lifestyle choice, it is a life choice. The pursuit of excellence and that sense of achievement is important for one. As there is more grassroots level sport, private organisations are going to come in. A lot of people in small towns, and in the districts are getting into sport. Sports For All is an inspiration to a lot of people. The funnel is bigger and this is the way forward in spotting talent."

This year, SFA returns to Bengaluru for the 2nd edition of the SFA Championships, expecting record participation with over 18,463 athletes from nearly 458 schools. Held at premier venues like the Padukone Dravid Centre for Excellence over 10 days, the event features 22 sports, providing a platform for young talent. (ANI)

