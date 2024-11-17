Pakistan's long white-ball tour of Australia is set to come to an end when the two teams lock horns in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The Australia national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 3rd T20I will be played at the Bellerive Oval, also called the Ninja Stadium on Monday, November 18 and it starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking for Dream11 tips and suggestions to make fantasy teams for the AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 can scroll below. Haris Rauf Becomes Pakistan Cricket Team's Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20 Internationals, Achieves Landmark During AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

Mohammad Rizwan and co suffered defeats in the first two T20Is, played in Brisbane and Sydney respectively to concede the series 0-2 to Australia. The Pakistan national cricket team now will take on the Australia national cricket team in the third T20I in a bid to avoid a whitewash and seek a consolation victory. The first T20I was curtailed to seven-overs-a-side after a delay due to rainfall and thunderstorms in Brisbane and in the end, Australia registered a quite comprehensive 29-run win. In the second T20I, Pakistan failed to chase down a 148-run score, finishing short by 13 runs. Aaqib Javed Set To Take Over As White-Ball Head Coach of Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of PAK vs ZIM ODI and T20I Series 2024.

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Batters: Matthew Short (AUS), Babar Azam (PAK), Jake Fraser-McGurk (AUS) and Tim David (AUS)

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (AUS) and Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Adam Zampa (AUS), Spencer Johnson (AUS), and Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Glenn Maxwell (c), Haris Rauf (vc)

