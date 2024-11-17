Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for Portugal in the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25. They have won four out of the five group stage matches played till now and are at the top of League A Group 1 with 13 points. They have already secured qualification for the quarterfinal stage and will clash with Croatia in the last match of the group stage, although the result will mean nothing for them. Portugal defeated Poland 5-1 in their UEFA Nations League encounter and are currently on a high. Cristiano Ronaldo is also on a good rhythm as he scored a spectacular overhead volley goal in the match against Poland. Although coach Roberto Martinez has surprisingly released him from the Portugal squad. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Portugal Defeat Poland to Stay 'Undefeated' in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Competition (See Post).

Why Was Cristiano Ronaldo Released From Portugal National Team Squad?

According to Goal.com, Martinez explained his decision to let key players leave the squad midway into the international break. Not only did he released Ronaldo but also let go of Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva as well. Martinez claimed that he wants to try out new players and give exposure to youngsters in their upcoming match.

The news comes as a huge boost for Premier League giants Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, along with Al-Nassr who will now welcome their star performers back. While Silva, Neto and Ronaldo are being rested, Fernandes will primarily miss the game due to suspension which was slapped on him after picking up a yellow card against Poland.

Speaking to reporters after the Poland clash, the former Everton boss said, "In the first stage, we made six changes from one game to the next. It's important for us to be first, and we already are. We need to be competitive to add to the group, it's getting harder and harder to get into the starting eleven. There's a World Cup finals in 18 months.

"The game against Croatia is important, we need to look at other players. We're going to let go of Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended. We're going to call up Fábio Silva and Quenda for the Under-21s."Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Cr7 Netting Amazing ‘Bicycle Kick Goal’ During Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match.

Ronaldo will join the Al-Nassr training after being released from the Portugal National Team squad. He will return to action for Al-Nassr against Al-Qadisiyah in the Saudi Pro League on November 22.

