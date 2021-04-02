Tokyo, Apr 2 (AP) Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday that the Olympic Games organizing committee is flexible for the cancellation of the torch relay in the area where the infection cases surges.

"There is a team that has declined to participate (the torch relay). As the virus situation in each area has been changing constantly, we need to make a decision as soon as possible but also be flexible to the last minute change if it happens," said Hashimoto during a regular press conference held in the capital.

The committee is planning on finalizing the number of spectators in Japan by the end of April.

Asked about the cancellation of some test events which are scheduled to be started on April 3rd, Hashimoto said that she is committed to run events in a way that athletes feel safe and confident about joining the upcoming Olympics this summer.

"We don't have much time left. We need to run test events in a way that athletes feel safe and thus feel confident for the Tokyo Olympics. That's what we have to achieve. We will work hard on it."

"We have been discussing how many spectators in Japan to let in. Although it might change depending on the virus situation, I think we need to have a concrete number by the end of April." (AP)

