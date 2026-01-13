Mumbai, January 13: Before Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit "Pushpa: The Rule" release in Japan on January 16, the 'Stylish Star' has reached Tokyo to promote his action entertainer in the country. AA took to his official Instagram handle and greeted the netizens with a lovely postcard from Tokyo. The picture with 'Tokyo' written on it featured the beautiful skyline of the place.

Earlier, Geek Pictures India, the distributors of the film in Japan, took to their X (Previously known as Twitter) timeline and announced, "'Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo' Indian Cinema’s Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas. #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa." Allu Arjun Pens Heartwarming Birthday Note to His Father Allu Aravind, Calls Him ‘Closest Thing to God’ (View Post).

Allu Arjun Reaches Tokyo Ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ Release

The leading lady of the franchise, Rashmika Mandanna, also shared the link to the Japanese trailer of the film on social media and wrote, "Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global..Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026... Are you ready?? Watch the full Japanese trailer here!"

Meanwhile, as 'Pushpa' director Sukumar turned a year older on Sunday, Allu Arjun wished him with a heartfelt post on his social media. Taking to his IG, AA called Sukumar's birthday 'a special day that changed his life'. Allu Arjun Stopped by CISF at the Airport for Mask Removal; Officer Applauded for Strict Security Enforcement (Watch Video).

Uploading a BTS photo with the filmmaker from the sets of 'Pushpa', AA expressed, "Happy Birthday, @aryasukku darling. It’s a special day for me… more than for you… because this day changed my life. No amount of wishes can convey the joy of having you in my life. Puttinandhuku thanks!!! (Black heart emoji)."

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil as the lead, the sequel takes forward the tale of Pushpa Raj (Played by Allu Arjun) -- a man, who, after having loss everything, decides to finally take control. He ends up consolidating his power in the red sandalwood smuggling world while facing new threats from rivals and law enforcement.

