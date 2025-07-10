New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Oman is set to host the combined ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in October later this year. Nine teams will participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, according to the ICC website.

The sub-regional qualifiers from 2024 --Kuwait, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, Japan, and Samoa --will join Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and the hosts to battle for three spots at next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Of these sides, Oman, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and the UAE have previously featured in the Men's T20 World Cup. The tournament will be a 10-day affair, with a group stage that runs from October 8 to 10.

The nine teams are divided into three groups of three, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage, which will be played from October 12 to 17. At the end of the Super Six stage, the top three teams will earn their place in the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Group 1 comprises the UAE, Malaysia, and Qatar, while Group 2 features Nepal and Kuwait, along with the East Asia-Pacific region's rising force, Japan. The hosts, Oman, are in Group 3 along with Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

The East Asia-Pacific women's path to the T20 World Cup 2026 has also been announced, through their qualifying event set to take place in September.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier will take place from September 9 to 15 and will be staged in Suva, Fiji. The hosts will welcome Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Japan, Samoa, the Cook Islands, and the Philippines for the Qualifier.

Teams will be split into two groups of four before the final, with the winning team qualifying for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. (ANI)

