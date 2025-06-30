India national cricket team players cut cakes and celebrated their one-year anniversary of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. In a video posted on the official X handle of the BCCI, the Team India players were seen in Birmingham, celebrating their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, which they marked by winning the final match against South Africa on June 29, 2024, at the Kensington Oval Barbados. The Indian cricket team are set to play the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2. Ahead of the match, the players in the squad were seen celebrating by cutting cakes and sharing light moments of fun. Ace players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja were also present. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A Look at Top Five Performers for India Cricket Team, From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli; Check Full List.

Indian Cricket Team Celebrates T20 World Cup 2024 Anniversary:

In Birmingham, bringing in one-year anniversary of #TeamIndia's T20 World Cup 🏆 Triumph! Core memory 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FUUjbKdnHN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)