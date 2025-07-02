Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Multiple-title winner Omkar Salvi will continue as Mumbai's head coach while Sanjay Patil has been retained as the chairman of selection committee, the Mumbai Cricket Association announced here on Wednesday.

Salvi, who was appointed Mumbai's head coach in 2023-24, won the Ranji Trophy with the domestic giants in the same season while he also took the 42-time winners to the semifinals in the next.

Mumbai also won the Irani Cup after a gap of 27 years in the 2024-25 season as well as the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy under Salvi, who also is the bowling coach of Indian Premier League winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"His outstanding leadership and coaching over the past two seasons have played a vital role in the team's strong performances. His ability to bring out the best in players has been exceptional,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

The MCA, however, made one change to the selection committee for the senior men's and the U-23 teams, with former cricketer Deepak Jadhav replacing Kiran Powar.

Powar will now be the head coach of the U-23 men's team.

The Patil-led selection committee features Ravi Thaker, Jitendra Thackeray, Vikrant Yelligati and Jadhav as its members.

The governing body's secretary Abhay Hadap said, “The selected individuals bring knowledge, experience, and a deep understanding of the game that will help Mumbai cricket continue its legacy of excellence.”

