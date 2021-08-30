Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Monday condoled the demise of legendary coach Vasu Paranjape.

"Vasu sir, as I have always known him, was one of the best coaches I have worked with. He has been an integral part of my cricketing journey since childhood and a mentor in many ways. Early in my career, I remember him telling me in Marathi, You watch out for the first 15 minutes and the opposition will watch you for the rest of the day." He was knowledgeable, lively and had a great sense of humour," Tendulkar said.

"I had visited him a few months ago and he was his usual humorous self. During our under 15 national camp in Indore, the caretaker had gone complaining to him (as Coach) about us boys playing with a tennis ball in the night, keenly expecting some support and stringent action. Vasu Sir in his inimitable style reacted, "They are kids and will play. Why don't you also field for them", leaving the caretaker stumped! He has left us with many memories and moments to smile. I feel that a piece of me has left the world. RIP Vasu Sir," he added.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar's mentor Vasu Paranjape passed away on Monday at his residence in Mumbai.

Paranjape passed away after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his son Jatin, a former Mumbai batter, who also played four ODIs, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Paranjape mentored the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Rohit Sharma. The coach played a big role in all these cricketers reaching great heights in cricket.

Former England batter Ed Smith had also once gone up to Paranjape to seek his advice on batting. (ANI)

