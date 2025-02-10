Muddenahalli (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): In the most perfect exemplification of sports serving humanity, several retired cricketing greats converged at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli near Bengaluru for the second edition of the One World One Family Cup.

2025 is the second edition of the cup that saw an iconic clash featuring Indian and Sri Lankan stalwarts. Namely, Venkatesh Prasad, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Marvan Atapattu, Aravinda De Silva, Muthiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Chaminda Vaas, among others.

Former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar, who presided over the match, said that it is an occasion to celebrate humanity and support a mission.

"This Cricket for a Cause is an occasion to celebrate humanity and support a mission making a difference in millions of lives worldwide. Cricket in itself has never been just a sport in India, rather it has always been revered as a religion, and nothing can be better than cricketing icons coming together to support and uplift humanity. We thank Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai for this phenomenal opportunity for us to get together for some excellent cricket and noble cause spread across 80 countries. We hope to return next year for the third edition of the One World One Family Cup," Gavaskar was quoted in a release from One World One Family Cup as saying.

Venkatesh Prasad, Captain, of One World (India) remarked, that it was fun for him to be on the field once again and play for a humanitarian cause.

"It was great fun to be on the field once again and play for a humanitarian cause. Ultimately the win and the loss doesn't matter here, as those in need will benefit from the proceeds of the match. We are humbled to be associated with SMSGHM who are dedicated towards ensuring morning nutrition meal for children, healthcare and education for free for the ones who are needy. Ultimately, the bigger goal is to become a part of One World One Cup family to promote humanity and lend a helping hand to the phenomenal global initiative spearheaded by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai," Venkatesh said.

"It is an honour for the Sri Lankan cricketers to associate with SMSGHM and contribute to the noble cause of nutrition, education and healthcare. It truly feels like we are all coming together to serve humanity through One World One Cup. The match is a classic example of how cricket can bring together two countries and several individuals to promote a good cause. We are looking forward to more such opportunities of helping humanity through cricket", said Marvan Atapattu, Captain, of One Family (Sri Lanka).

Under the able captaincy of Venkatesh Prasad, One World (India) clinched a thrilling victory by 6 runs. But in the spirit of One World One Family, this match had no losers--only winners united by the love for the game and a shared commitment to humanity. Some win, some lose, but that's cricket, and beyond the scoreboard, it's the bonds we strengthen and the message we carry forward that truly matter. (ANI)

