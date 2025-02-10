India's Likely XI for 3rd ODI 2025 vs England: Just like the recently concluded IND vs ENG T20I series, which the Indian national cricket team won 4-1, the hosts have comfortably secured the three-match ODI series, by winning the first two at ease. Now with the series in pocket, and the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025 lying ahead, the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI looks like nothing but a mandatory game, which can be used to rehearse before the tournament. The second ODI saw captain Rohit Sharma striking a century and claiming himself back to form, while Virat Kohli entered the squad again after missing the first one, but failed miserably. Jos Buttler Hails Rohit Sharma’s Century in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, Says ‘If Even He Can Be Under Pressure; We Should Be Easier on Ourselves’ (Watch Video).

Now the big question arises ahead of the 3rd ODI scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The question is who would play and who gets rest ahead of this mandatory game. It's important to stay fit before the Champions Trophy begins, but it's also important for some to warm-up, who are not in good form or have stayed on the bench. It was expected that Jasprit Bumrah would make a comeback in this game, after getting sidelined with injury since the Sydney Test, but he is in Bengaluru for more scans. In this article, we shall take a look at what India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 might look like.

Top-Order: The opening pair looked brilliant in the second ODI. Rohit Sharma led the team from the front, scoring a well-deserved 119 runs. Shubman Gill scored a 60. If India decides to keep the same opening pair for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, then they must not change the pair, and get them tested for one last time. In at three batter, legend Virat Kohli might also play from the same position. He has been dealing with poor form for some time now, and being an integral part of the top order he needs to get back to runs. A match like this with a minimum pressure of scoring can be ideal for him to get back to scoring.

Middle-Order: The mid-order for the last game comprised Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul. Iyer and Patel struck above 40, but KL Rahul departed for just ten runs. KL Rahul might be tried yet again to see if he gets some runs this time. Axar Patel being a part-time bowler is also expected to stay, but Shreyas Iyer might be rested to make way way for Rishabh Pant, who is also looking to get some rhythm.

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, seen batting also in the middle order is ought to stay, and along with him Hardik Pandya might also continue keeping his spot. But, Ravindra Jadeja might get some rest ahead of this one, and Washington Sundar can be tried being a like for like replacement.

Bowlers: The Indian bowling attack did receive some beating in the last game, conceding 304 runs in 50 overs. Seeing this, Mohammed Shami who went for 66 runs might be rested and Arshdeep Singh can be brought back. Other than that, the bowling line-up would look to remain unchanged, with Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. 'Score the Ultimate Century' Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Other Indian Cricketers Urge Fans to Join Hands For Organ Donation Initiative at Ahmedabad During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

India's Likely XI for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 in Cuttack

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

