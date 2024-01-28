New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The opening ceremony for the National Championship, organized by the SO Bharat Delhi Chapter, was held on Sunday.

The Championship will be held from 27-31 January 2024 featuring Floorball which will witness the participation of 98 female athletes from 14 states of India. Including the athletes, the camp would be attended by 150 coaches, escorts and officials.

Hansraj Hans (Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha) graced the occasion as Chief Guest, joined by Mallika Nadda, President SO Bharat, Yogeshwar Dutt (Indian professional wrestler) along with other distinguished guests.

The Championship provides an opportunity for a large number of athletes to play at the national level, adding value to the year-round training they receive all round the year. Some of them even make it to the international level. The Championship would also culminate in shortlisting athletes for the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 to be held in Italy.

During the opening ceremony, Hansraj Hans said, "Events like the National Championship showcase the abilities of the population who the society very often isolates. Playing at a National level is not what everyone can do but they have demonstrated their determination in scaling such heights. I appeal to society to accept and embrace differences and contribute in making this world a joyful place to live in."

Yogeshwar Dutt added, "I am familiar with the sacrifices and hard work expected of an Athlete along with his /her Coach and family members. I am overwhelmed to be part of this event that emerges as a phenomenal platform of sporting talent and inclusion."

Speaking at the occasion, Mallika Nadda said, "The SO Bharat Athletes train all-round the year to re-discover talent by pushing their limits. Sports gives them confidence and positivity that impacts their overall personality development. I am grateful to Shri. Hardeep Puri ji, hon'ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Government of India, for his support. We hope that events like this open minds and hearts of the society and we have them accepting and celebrating differences. Our society's strength lies in its ability to embrace diversity. Let us ensure that we as "Amrit Kal Bharat", protect the rights of Divyangjan and start seeing them as they are, for inclusive growth. we must create a society that offers equal opportunities to all." (ANI)

