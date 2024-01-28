Manchester United have not had the best of seasons so far courtesy of poor form and a host of injuries. The FA Cup looks like their only realistic opportunity to win silverware this campaign and face Newport Country away in the fourth-round tie. Erik ten Hag’s side last played football two weeks ago, an entertaining draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the league. The Dutchman has come under some heavy criticism due to his team’s poor performances and if the team does not reverse the trend, his job could well be on the line. Newport Country ply their trade in League Two and knows they will have to play well above their level to secure a win here. Newport Country versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 10:00 pm. Premier League 2023–24: No Striker in January for Manchester United, Confirms Head Coach Erik ten Hag.

Adam Lewis is fit enough to start for Newport Country while the likes of Josh Seberry, and Declan Drysdale will not be available. Striker Luke Jephcott is all set to make his debut in this game for the club and given United’s defensive problems, he could well be in line to score. Will Evans is the leading goal scorer for his side and will complete their two-man attack.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will all return for Manchester United, which is a major boost for the club. Marcus Rashford is ill and will not play with Antony likely to start on the wings. Allejandro Garnacho has established himself as a first-team regular and will play with Rasmus Hojlund on the wings. Angry Fan Chases Referee Craig Hicks During Port Vale vs Portsmouth League One 2023-24 Football Match, Video Goes Viral.

When is Newport County vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will face Newport County in the FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday, January 28. The fourth-round contest will be played at Rodney Parade in Newport and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newport County vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Newport County vs Manchester United match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newport County vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newport County vs Manchester United football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Manchester United will use this opportunity to improve their attacking play and should secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2024 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).