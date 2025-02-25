Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) Already out of playoffs race, Hyderabad FC can dampen East Bengal's faint top-6 chances when the two sides square off in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Wednesday.

East Bengal have notched up back-to-back wins coming into this match. However, their prospects of qualifying for the play-offs are extremely difficult.

Currently at 24 points from 21 games, even three wins from here will take them to 33 -- just one more than the currently sixth-placed Mumbai City (32 points), who also have as many games in hand (currently played 21).

The situation is not so bright for Hyderabad FC, who have won and lost twice each in previous five games, placing themselves at the penultimate position with 17 points from 21 matches.

East Bengal have not lost in their previous three ISL fixtures against Hyderabad FC, winning twice and drawing once.

Hyderabad FC are also struggling on the road -- they have been winless in their previous six away games (one draw and five losses).

The two teams have played nine games against each other, with Hyderabad FC winning four times and East Bengal have emerged victorious twice. Three games have produced draws.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon expressed that his team looks well-settled to further their victorious streak.

"Our team looks in good shape, form, and are determined to sustain our winning run and finish the season on the best note. We cannot take our opponents lightly," he said.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath asserted that his team believes in a positive brand of football.

"I believe in aggressive and possession-based football. The players believe in that idea very positively too and we have prepared well for this match," he said.

