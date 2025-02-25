Barcelona will be facing Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final at home as the two Spanish giants battle for dominance. The Catalonians are currently top of the Spanish La Liga with 54 points from 25 matches while Atletico Madrid are just a point away from them at third. Under the management of Hansi Flick, Barcelona has already registered the Supercopa de Espana victory defeating Real Madrid and another title is high on their agenda. But Atletico Madrid are no pushovers and will battle hard over the two legs. Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 2:00 AM IST. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Lamine Yamal is not fully fit for Barcelona ahead of this massive game and he will be undergoing a late fitness test. Andreas Christensen is back in training and will hope for some game time. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will form the double pivot in central midfield with Dani Olmo as the attacking midfielder. Robert Lewandowski is the central striker in this team.

Pablo Barrios returns for Atletico Madrid after serving his suspension, but doubts remain over the availability of Koke. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will form the two-man forward line with Rodrigo de Paul and Giuliano Simone playing key roles in the midfield department. Former FC Barcelona Star Arthur Melo Calls Real Madrid 'Best Team in the World' After Los Blancos' 2-0 Victory Over Girona in La Liga 2024-25.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to square off against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey 2024-25 semi-final on Wednesday, February 26. The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium and it starts at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For Valencia vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Valencia vs Barcelona live streaming online on the FanCode website for a match pass worth Rs49 . Both the teams will not take many risks in this game and expect the tie to end in a 1-1 draw.

