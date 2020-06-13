Sports News | Over 50,000 Kids in Chennayin FC's Grassroots Programme: Vita Dani

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Over 50,000 children, a majority of them girls, will be part of Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC's ambitious grassroots programme, co-owner Vita Dani said.

"We like to bet on young talent and will be more than happy to absorb any talented little girl into our ecosystem," Dani said at a webinar for women titled 'She Is Gold' organised by Sports For All (SFA).

"In fact, Indian women are leading the country's charge in the world of sport simply because today's girls want to excel at anything and everything that they do," she added.

SFA founder Rishikesh Joshi, who moderated the show, pointed out that it had taken a long time for an Indian woman to win the first Olympic medal.

"But since Karnam Malleswari achieved that breakthrough with a bronze at the Sydney Games, three other women have won medals at the Olympics," he said.

