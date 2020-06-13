Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Takefusa Kubo and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash

After more than three months, defending La Liga champions Barcelona will finally taker the field for the first time. Quique Setien’s men will be travelling to Mallorca on June 13 as they start their title defence. The Catalan giants are leading the league table and have a two-point advantage over second-place Real Madrid. With 11 games still left in the season, the Blaugrana side will be hopeful of securing a third consecutive domestic title. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20.

Before the coronavirus enforced suspension, Mallorca had put on a decent run, they were unbeaten in four games, winning two which included a 2-1 win at Eibar. However, their record against the Catalans is not encouraging, Los Bermellones have lost their last six games against Barcelona and have failed to win against them in the league since May 2009, so getting a appositive result will be a big ask. Ansu Fati, Martin Odegaard, Joao Felix and Other Youngsters to Watch Out for As La Liga Resumes.

To add salt to the wound, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have been given green light ahead of this fixture and both are expected to play some part in the game. Ousmane Dembele and Clement Lenglet will not be available for Barcelona meanwhile, Mallorca will be without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, but will welcome back Salva Sevilla

So ahead of this all-important clash we take a look at some players who can have a major impact on this game.

Lionel Messi

The Argentine is fully fit and is expected to play the full 90 minutes. The 32-year-old is the highest goal-scorer and assist provider in the league and will be looking to add to that tally once he returns to the field.

Takefusa Kubo

The Japanese sensation on loan from Real Madrid, who once was a part of Barcelona’s fame La Masia academy, will have a point to prove against his old employers. The youngster is the most skilful and creative player in the Mallorca rank and his form will be crucial if Vicente Moreno's men are to take advantage of the fragile Barcelona defence.

Sergio Busquets

The Barcelona midfielder will her a very crucial role in this match. Most of the time, Quique Setien’s men struggle away from home and are unable to maintain their slick passing play. So Busquets will be important in dictating the play as well as moving the ball quickly from back to front to feed in the attackers.

Ante Budimir

The Croatian attacker is one of the biggest weapons Vicente Moreno has ion his arsenal. The 28-year-old forward has been clinical in front of goal this season and will cause problems to Gerard Pique and whoever partners. Budimir has 12 goal contributions in La Liga this term and will be looking to add to that.

