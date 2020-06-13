Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 04:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Espanyol will hope to boost their fight for La Liga survival when they host Deportivo Alaves in their first La Liga 2019-20 match post a covid-19 three-month halt. Espanyol are placed at the bottom of the league points table with just 20 points from 27 games and need regular wins to strengthen their fight to stay in top-flight football, something they haven’t missed since 1993-94. Alaves have no such threat lingering but will eye a win to climb the ladder and make themselves safe from any relegation threat. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Espanyol vs Alaves La Liga clash, please scroll down.

Both sides have injury concerns ahead of their season resumption and will miss some key players for their first league match. Most unfortunate news for Espanyol will, however, be that they will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Diego Lopez, who picked up a red card in the side’s last league match – a 0-1 defeat to Osasuna. Sebastian Corchia is also out with a knee injury. For Alaves, Joselu will not be available due to suspension but Alexis Vidal and Rafa Navarro are fit again.

When is Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves match in La Liga 2019-20 will be played at the Cornella-El Prat (RCDE Stadium) in Catalonia. The match will take place on June 13, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast possible for the Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves match in India as there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Fans can, however, catch live action on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Since there is no official broadcaster for La Liga in the subcontinent, no mainstream OTT platforms will be live streaming the Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves match. Fans can instead log into Facebook and watch the match live on La Liga’s official Facebook page.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves Free Live Streaming Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming Online La Lig Free Live Streaming La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online La Liga Free Live Streaming Online: Live Football Streaming
You might also like
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs MOB Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs MOB Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs HER Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs HER Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get LEV vs BAY Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get LEV vs BAY Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs DUS Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs DUS Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Schalke vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get SCH vs WBN Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Schalke vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get SCH vs WBN Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement