Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Espanyol will hope to boost their fight for La Liga survival when they host Deportivo Alaves in their first La Liga 2019-20 match post a covid-19 three-month halt. Espanyol are placed at the bottom of the league points table with just 20 points from 27 games and need regular wins to strengthen their fight to stay in top-flight football, something they haven’t missed since 1993-94. Alaves have no such threat lingering but will eye a win to climb the ladder and make themselves safe from any relegation threat. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Espanyol vs Alaves La Liga clash, please scroll down.

Both sides have injury concerns ahead of their season resumption and will miss some key players for their first league match. Most unfortunate news for Espanyol will, however, be that they will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Diego Lopez, who picked up a red card in the side’s last league match – a 0-1 defeat to Osasuna. Sebastian Corchia is also out with a knee injury. For Alaves, Joselu will not be available due to suspension but Alexis Vidal and Rafa Navarro are fit again.

When is Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves match in La Liga 2019-20 will be played at the Cornella-El Prat (RCDE Stadium) in Catalonia. The match will take place on June 13, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast possible for the Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves match in India as there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Fans can, however, catch live action on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Since there is no official broadcaster for La Liga in the subcontinent, no mainstream OTT platforms will be live streaming the Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves match. Fans can instead log into Facebook and watch the match live on La Liga’s official Facebook page.

