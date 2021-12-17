Karachi [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja expressed disappointment after the ODI series against West Indies was rescheduled following the COVID scare.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday issued a joint statement after five more positive cases were reported in the West Indies camp following Wednesday's PCR testing, taking the total number of positive cases to nine since their arrival in Karachi on December 9.

It was agreed that the ODI series, which forms part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022.

"Very impressive record chase tonight. Self-belief & calmness was at the heart of that feat! Great year for Rizwan & he doesn't have a bad partner in Babar too. Pity about the rescheduling of the ODI series but we will have a full-fledged fit WI team for that June encounter," Ramiz Raja tweeted after Pakistan win in the third T20I.

Coming to the game, Pakistan completed a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against a virus-hit West Indies with a resounding seven-wicket win on Thursday.

Run-machine Mohammad Rizwan rounded off the year with his 12th half-century in Twenty20 internationals by scoring 87 while captain Babar Azam made 79 in Pakistan's blistering run-chase of 208-3 in 18.5 overs.

The West Indies' top-order batters, led by captain Nicholas Pooran's blazing 64 off 37 balls, still did well to post 207-3 after the tourists had won the toss and elected to bat. (ANI)

