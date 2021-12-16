Chelsea will take on Everton in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge in London on December 16, 2021 (late Thursday night) as both teams enter the game on the back of contrasting results. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Everton, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Premier League 2021–22 Points Table Updated.

A couple of slip-ups in recent weeks have seen Chelsea lose their grip on the top spot and fall down in the standings. However, Thomas Tuchel’s men will be adamant about keeping pressure on teams above them with a win against the Toffees, who are in a desperate situation at the moment. After a decent start, Rafa Benitez’s Everton have won just once in five games and find themselves closer to the drop zone.

When is Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on December 17, 2021 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Everton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Everton match on Disney+Hotstar.

